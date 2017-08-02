Vasquez-Max Lopes/Stoianov/SPOT/BACKGRID

Bringing their romance back to L.A.! After stepping out in public on several occasions, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus returned home for a night out at iO West Comedy Club on Tuesday, August 1.

The couple recently touched down in L.A. after their most recent vacation, a weekend getaway in Maine. "He just wrapped Justice League and he's excited to enjoy his summer,” a source told Us the same day. "He'll be spending time with Lindsay, out and about. They have stuff planned for the summer. He's enjoying spending time with her.”

During their quick trip to the Northeast, Affleck, 44, and Shookus, 37, stopped by the liquor section of The Umbrella Factory supermarket in Naples, Maine, to purchase Whispering Angel rosé and a bottle of Skinnygirl margarita, a store employee told Us. Though it is unclear for whom he and Shookus were purchasing the drinks, the insider told Us that the Gone Girl actor, who completed treatment for alcohol addiction in March, "is taking the utmost care of himself and working on himself continuously.”

The source added: "Since his last round of rehab, he has learned what works for him in terms of living a happy and healthy life.”

Hours before the couple was spotted at the comedy club, Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, was seen taking a stroll with his mom, Christine Anne, in L.A.

After Affleck’s relationship with the Saturday Night Live producer went public in July, a source told Us that Garner has accepted her ex’s new relationship. “Jen knew about the new relationship and still chose to go on vacation with Ben for the 4th of July,” the insider said at the time. “She is OK with it.”



Sources told Us last month that the Argo actor and Shookus' relationship has been going on for years. “Ben and Lindsay started their affair about three years ago, just a few months after she became a mom. They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair,” an insider close to Garner and Affleck claimed to Us. "They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could."

However, a source close to Affleck counters that the relationship is new and the couple has only been together for three months. "Lindsay was not what led to the end of their marriage. They had a ton of other problems,” the insider claims. "Ben is enjoying Lindsay’s company, and they will continue to see each other."

