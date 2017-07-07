The last straw. Ben Affleck’s relationship with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus was the “real catalyst” for the actor’s split from Jennifer Garner, a source close to the former couple claims to Us Weekly.



"Lindsay was the main reason that Jen decided to leave Ben,” the insider alleges to Us. “They had a multitude of problems, but this was the breaking point for Jen. This wasn’t just sex, this was infatuation and a full-blown relationship that Ben and Lindsay were having while they were both married.”

The source claims that Affleck and Shookus’ relationship began about three years ago while the Live by Night actor was still married to Garner, with whom he shares kids Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. At the time, Shookus was also married to her SNL colleague Kevin Miller.

Affleck and Miller both learned about the romance in 2015, the insider claims: “They were devastated when they found out about the affair."

Garner and Affleck announced they were calling it quits on their 10-year marriage in June 2015, and have been amicably coparenting their children. The Miracles from Heaven actress filed for divorce this April.

A source close to the Good Will Hunting star, however, denies that the director had a long-term relationship with the TV producer. The insider claims that their romance only began three months ago. "There is not one reason to end a marriage. These two have a lot of love and respect for each other."

By now, Garner has come to terms with the Justice League actor dating Shookus, the Affleck source says. “Jen knew about the new relationship and still chose to go on vacation with Ben for the 4th of July,” the source tells Us of their family vacation to the Caribbean. “She is OK with it.”



Us Weekly has reached out to Shookus and Miller for comment.

