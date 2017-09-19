Amanda Edwards/WireImage.com

Ben Harper and his wife, Jaclyn Matfus, have a new addition! A rep for the singer confirms to Us Weekly exclusively that the couple welcomed a son, Besso, on June 17.

The baby, who weighed 7 lbs and 2 oz at birth, is the first for the couple. Harper also shares daughters Ellery and Jaya with ex Laura Dern as well as daughter Harris and son Charles with ex Joanna Harper.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in March that the couple, who secretly wed on New Year’s Day in 2015, were expecting. Harper told Us in 2014 that he was already dreaming of expanding his family with his then-girlfriend. "Look at this woman!” Harper told Us at the time. “How could I not?”



The “Steal My Kisses” singer opened up about his musical influence on his kids during an interview with fatherly.com in 2015. “Their first songs were when they were in the womb — I played music for them in utero,” he said at the time. “I kind of wonder if I played it too loud, developing ear drums and that stuff, because I put the speaker right up to the stomach and let rip with everything from Stevie Wonder to Bob Marley to Bob Dylan to A Tribe Called Quest. I’d be hard-pressed to give an honest answer to what their first songs were after they were born, because there was just always something on the turntable.Music is the daily diet, so I didn’t specifically say, ‘OK, this is the first song.’ Maybe I should have.”

