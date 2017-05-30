Ben Higgins took to social media on Tuesday, May 30, to address critics following his split from fiancée Lauren Bushnell.

“I cannot focus on the negative comments or indecently hateful words being said about me or my relationship even though they do sting,” Higgins wrote alongside a photo of himself and his podcast cohost Ashley Iaconetti. "I will once again clearly tell you I AM NOT PERFECT as none of us are and I have never claimed to be. … The last few months have not gone the way I would have preferred. My relationships have changed drastically and what I envisioned my life was going to be has been redirected. It is sad, but it is nothing you should feel sorry for me about, life happens both the good and bad.”

As previously reported, the season 20 Bachelor star and Bushnell, 27, announced on May 15 that they were ending their relationship. Shortly after, Higgins announced that he was partnering with Ianconetti for their iHeart podcast Ben and Ashley: Almost Famous.

The pair have since denied rumors of a romance but have faced criticism for kicking off their new gig fresh off Higgins’ announcement of his split from Bushnell.



“To be clear, not that this should be a surprise, but this podcast is a professional decision I have made to enhance my life and career,” Higgins added in his Instagram caption. “Because I was given the opportunity, I have added a podcast with a friend and a great company (@iheartradio) to talk about life (and I love to talk).”

The Denver-based politican concluded in his post that everyone should “love as hard as you can” and “when a good opportunity comes your way that fits your desires take it, because life is short.”

