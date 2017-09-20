Jemal Countess/Getty Images

June will always be a special month in Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin’s household. The Gotham star stopped by Harry and revealed to host Harry Connick Jr. that they got married on June 2, which also happens to be the Deadpool star’s birthday.

“I just got hitched,” the actor revealed, showing off his wedding ring. “We wanted to get married at the Botanic Gardens in Brooklyn, which was beautiful. When we wanted to book it, which was over a year in advance in our defense, the only date available was my wife’s birthday."

“It is sweet or so I thought,” he revealed, adding that his wife gave him just one rule to follow after they chose that date. “It’s sweet, and half of her loves that and I think she just wants me to be clear that she is going to get a birthday present and there is going to be an anniversary gift and it's a whole week. She's Brazilian and birthdays are very special.”

He added: “The good news is if I do it right, it’s going to be a great year every year, if I hit June 2nd we are good but if I forget anniversary and birthday, it’s going to be a bad year.”

The TV host opened his doors to The O.C. actor and said he’s more than welcome to stay at his house in case the TV star does, in fact, forget to plan something for his wife on their special day one year.

Sources close to the couple confirmed to Us Weekly that the Gotham costars, both 38, discreetly tied the knot in a ceremony in New York, on June 2 of this year. McKenzie and Baccarin went public with their romance in September 2015 after they met on set of the Fox drama in 2014.



The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan, in March 2016. In November 2016, Us Weekly confirmed that the duo were engaged after Baccarin wore a diamond ring at the 2016 Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC.

McKenzie’s appearance on Harry will air on Thursday, September 21, and new episodes of the show air weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on Fox.

