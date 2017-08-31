Rare photo! Benji Madden shared the cutest post in honor of Cameron Diaz’s 45th birthday on Wednesday, August 30.

“Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife,” the Good Charlotte musician, 38, captioned an Instagram pic of the couple on a boat. “I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE.”

He continued: “I don't think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindness, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only - You got me til the end baby.”

Last year, Madden was just as sweet on her big day. “You're my best friend and I'm so thankful for you, sometimes I just want to tell the world,” he wrote at the time.

Madden and Diaz tied the knot in January 2015 after seven months of dating. “I had boyfriends before. And there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends. And I have a husband who is just my partner in life and in everything,” the actress said during Goop’s Wellness Summit in June. “Talk about two very different people! We are so different from one another, but we share the same values — we're totally two peas in a pod.”

Diaz also got a shout-out from her famous pal Gwyneth Paltrow on her birthday. “Happy birthday @camerondiaz,” Paltrow, 44, captioned a pic of the pair on Instagram. “Your wisdom, humor, loyalty, cooking skills, guffaws, and ice cubes in rose get me through my life. I adore you with all my [heart]. (And yes, we are wearing bibs in this picture).”

