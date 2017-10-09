Baby on board! Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton and her husband, Adam Dirks, are expecting their second child!

The athlete announced her pregnancy in a sweet video posted to her Instagram account on Sunday, October 8, with the caption, “More than thankful to share our joyous news!!! #babyinthere #babyonboard.” The couple, who share a 2-year-old son, Tobias, had him front and center of their charming announcement.

More than thankful to share our joyous news!!! #babyinthere #babyonboard✨🎉❤️ A post shared by Bethany Hamilton (@bethanyhamilton) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Tobias kissed Hamilton’s growing belly in the video before falling into a hug with her and Dirks. At the end of the clip, the 27-year-old glowing mom exclaimed, “Baby in there!”

She later took to Twitter to thank fans for their support: “Thank you, everyone, for the warm wishes; I appreciate the support for our growing family! Special time.” The competitive surfer, who lost her arm in a shark attack in 2003, married Dirks in 2013 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Hawaii.

This isn’t the first time the couple have shared exciting news over social media. The adorable duo, who competed on season 25 of The Amazing Race, announced their first pregnancy in a video posted to Hamilton’s website back in February 2015.

In June of that year, Hamilton shared the news of Tobias’ arrival with a photo captioned: “Blessed to welcome our son, Tobias, into the world. Born June 1st, 7.9 lbs. and 21" Long. He is named after his great grandpa Tobias meaning 'The goodness of God.' Adam and I so in love with our lil guy and are stoked to share life with him! #stokedmomma.”

