Bethenny Frankel, Alex Rodriguez to Guest Star on ‘Shark Tank’

Some new sharks are entering the tank! Bethenny Frankel, Alex Rodriguez and more famous millionaires will be guest-starring on season 9 of Shark Tank, ABC announced, per USA Today.

The Skinnygirl mogul, 46, also revealed via Instagram on Monday, May 15, that she’ll be making a cameo on the judging panel. “I guess I am a shark after all. Watch out @sharktankabc – comin’ for u this fall. Are you as excited as I am? #sharktank,” she wrote.

The Real Housewives of New York star, who is worth an estimated $25 million, transformed from a reality star into a superstar businesswoman with her entire collection of Skinnygirl products, ranging from low-calorie margaritas to protein bars to salad dressing. Meanwhile, Rodriguez, 41, who is currently dating Jennifer Lopez, owns A-Rod Corporation, which invests in a variety of real estate and businesses. The former Yankee is estimated to be worth about $300 million.



Budding entrepreneurs will also get the chance to pitch to guest sharks Richard Branson (Virgin Group founder), Sara Blakely (Spanx founder) and Rohan Oza (a venture capitalist who has stakes in brands including Vitamin Water, Pop Chips and Vita Coco). The show’s main investors Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner will also be returning.

Shark Tank returns to ABC this fall.

