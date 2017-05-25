Bethenny Frankel Finally Reveals If She Ever Dated Alex Rodriguez

Frankel being frank! Bethenny Frankel finally confirmed that, yes, she once dated Alex Rodriguez. She opened up about the brief romance during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, March 24.

"What does 'used to date' mean?" the Real Housewives of New York City star, 46, asked Cohen, 48.

"Did you fool around with him?" Cohen replied.

"I've been out — I was out with him twice," Frankel said. "I went out with him on two dates."

It was rumored in April 2009 that Frankel and the former New York Yankees player, 41, were an item when they stepped out together in Miami, Florida.

When asked on Wednesday if Rodriguez was a good kisser, Frankel said: "I don't honestly remember. I actually don't, I really don't remember."

The Skinnygirl entrepreneur and Rodriguez, who is currently dating Jennifer Lopez, are set to guest star on season 9 of Shark Tank. Bethenny, however, told Cohen that the two will probably appear on different episodes.



