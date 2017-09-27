The trial date for Bethenny Frankel's case against her ex-husband Jason Hoppy has been adjourned, Us Weekly confirms. The assistant district attorney was not ready for trial on Wednesday, September 27, causing the proceedings to be moved to October 23.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 46, has been embroiled in a legal battle with the businessman, 47, since he was arrested in January for allegedly stalking and harassing her. Frankel was later granted a restraining order against Hoppy. The former couple, who share 7-year-old daughter Bryn, finalized their divorce in July 2016 after six years of marriage.

Hoppy has vehemently denied the charges. "There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife's unjustified actions," his attorney Robert C. Gottlieb previously told Us. "His only concern is his daughter and intends to vigorously fight these false charges. We fully intend to do our talking in the courtroom."



The pharmaceutical executive was hit with additional stalking charges in late June after the Skinnygirl creator's lawyer supplied the court with documents that included 160 unwanted text messages from Hoppy. His request to dismiss the charges was denied by a judge in August.

Frankel opened up exclusively to Us in September 2016 about her contentious, four-year divorce battle with Hoppy. "The hardest parts have been anything that seems negative for my daughter," she said at the time. "Anything that is unnecessarily negative for my daughter is really challenging for me."



