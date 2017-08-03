Bethenny Frankel weighed in on her Real Housewives of New York City costar Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino Jr.’s marriage issues on Wednesday, August 2, one day before the Countess announced their decision to split.



While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the entrepreneur, 46, commented on recent reports that de Lesseps, 52, physically assaulted D’Agostino, 50, during a heated argument at a restaurant in New York City in July, which a source told Us was a rare moment for the tumultuous two, who otherwise “haven’t really been fighting that much.”

“Didn’t she say that it was a love tap or something? Yeah, that’s what I heard,” the Skinnygirl Cocktails creator told Cohen, 49. “I really feel badly for her because she’s living this totally out loud and I think, ‘you know, it’s personal.’ They got married and I decided to stay out of it after that.”

Frankel then explained that after informing her costar about D’Agostino’s alleged infidelity last season, she decided to keep her opinion about the relationship to herself. “I decided once I had Miami [and] that happened about Tom, when she decided that she was marrying him, I’m out.”

The Countess has since denied claims that she slapped her former flame. “It’s gossip. I took his face in a very loving way and people took it as a slap,” she said during her WWHL visit in late July. While she confirmed the duo had a “lover’s quarrel,” de Lesseps maintained that it never resorted to violence.

After the incident at the restaurant, split rumors began to circulate and the de Lesseps officially announced their decision to separate after seven months of marriage on Thursday, August 3. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she tweeted. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

RHONY costar Dorinda Medley has since weighed in on the split and offered her support. “It’s always a sad thing when a marriage doesn’t work and I hope everyone respects their privacy during this sad time,” she told Us Weekly exclusively. “I wish them both the best.”

