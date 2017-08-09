Bethenny Frankel’s legal battle with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy continues. His request to dismiss stalking and harassment charges brought against him by Frankel was denied by a judge on Tuesday, August 8, Us Weekly can confirm.

As Us reported back in March, the pharmaceutical executive, 46, rejected a plea deal that would have seen him plead guilty to a harassment violation and attend an anger management program.

Hoppy, who shares 6-year-old daughter Brynn with the Real Housewives of New York City star, was arrested on January 27 after he allegedly contacted Frankel “numerous times via email and FaceTime, and approached [the] victim making verbal threats,” an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Us at the time.

Frankel was later granted a restraining order against her ex, who she divorced in 2016 after six years of marriage and a bitter four-year-long divorce court battle.





Hoppy has denied the charges, with his attorney at the time, Robert C. Gottlieb, telling Us earlier this year, “There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions. His only concern is his daughter and he intends to vigorously fight these false charges. We fully intend to do our talking in the courtroom.”

In June, Hoppy was hit with two new counts of stalking and warned by a judge against having contact with the Skinnygirl creator. Frankel’s attorney reportedly supplied the court with documents that included 160 unwanted text messages from Hoppy.

Frankel and Hoppy are now set to face off in court — on Tuesday, the judge set a new trial date for September 27.

