Couples that work out together, stay together! Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted giving each other a smooch on their way into a SoulCycle class in Santa Monica, California, on Friday, July 28.

Looking loved-up, the pair showcased their affection for each other and bumped fists before heading in.

The pop diva, 35, was dressed casually in a black tank top and pants from her IvyPark athletic line with TopShop, and wore a beige baseball hat and gray sneakers. The rapper, 47, wore a black and gray Puma hoodie.

Beyoncé’s body looks to be snapping back into shape after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir on June 13. She shared the first pic of the twins on Instagram a month later in a beautiful photo that showed her cradling them in front of a flower-covered arch.

The couple — who implied on their most recent albums, Beyoncé’s Lemonade and Jay-Z’s 4:44, that their marriage had hit a rough patch — have stepped out a few times since welcoming their babies. They were spotted at the listening party for Vic Mensa’s album, The Autobiography, on July 13 and Beyoncé also attended the FYF Fest with sister Solange Knowles on July 21.

As Us Weekly reported, fans of the “99 Problems” rapper speculated that the title of his latest album is related to the infamous elevator fight he was involved in with Solange in 2014, after a Twitter user pointed out that the address of the hotel where the incident happened was 444 West 13th Street in New York City.



Jay-Z himself alluded to the argument on his song “Kill Jay Z” where he rapped, "You egged Solange on / Knowin' all along all you had to say you was wrong.” Queen Bey also touched upon the topic on a remix for her song “Flawless” where she sang, “We escalating, up in this bitch like elevators / Of course sometimes s--t go down when it's a billion dollars on an elevator."

