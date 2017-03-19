Pretty in pink! Pregnant Beyoncé shared new photos on her website with her 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, from their March 11 outing to NYC’s Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.



The pop superstar, 35, who is expecting twins with her husband, Jay Z, showcased her growing baby bump in a formfitting white dress and a blush coat. She accessorized with silver dangly earrings, embellished gold heels and a red clutch.

Blue Ivy adorably matched her mom in a light pink dress, pink sunglasses and glittery flats. In the pics, the mother-daughter duo play around with Snapchat filters in the car, turning themselves into bunny rabbits and cheetahs.

The “Sorry” songstress was supporting her mom Tina Knowles’ nonprofit organization, Tina’s Angels. Tina previously posted a photo from the event of Beyoncé with a group of smiling young girls, but the Grammy winner covered my belly with her clutch. “Backstage after the Alvin Ailey dancers performance it was magnificent,” she captioned the pic. “With my beautiful Tina’s Angels and with a few of the mentors. My very gracious daughter who met the girls and spent some time with them and made their day!”

Queen Bey has been busy since she announced her pregnancy on February 1. She nearly broke the internet when she posted a photo of herself caressing her bump, writing, “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for the well wishes.”

She has since performed at the Grammys, stopped by a pre-Oscars bash and attended the Beauty and the Beast premiere with her family. The expectant mom has also been doing intense Soul Cycle workouts to stay fit. “She’s been taking a class almost every day,” an insider previously told Us.



