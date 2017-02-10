And the winner is ... Beyoncé! At the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12, the most coveted seat in the house — front and center — will go to Beyoncé.

Queen Bey, 35, who announced last week she's pregnant with twins, will be seated beside her husband of eight years, Jay Z, inside the Los Angeles Staples Center at the 59th annual ceremony. Also assigned to the front row: Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna and Nick Jonas. Solange is seated right behind her big sis, alongside Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Adele, Keith Urban, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Sia and Lady Gaga also have prime seats near the aisles.

The "Hold Up" singer, nominated for nine trophies for her visual album Lemonade, will also take the stage for a highly anticipated performance, where she'll publicly show off her growing bump for the first time.



The mom of 5-year-old Blue is predicted to take home the night's most prestigious award, Album of the Year, for 2016's Lemonade. She's also nominated for Record of the Year for Lemonade, Song of the Year for "Formation," Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "Formation," Best Music Video for "Formation," Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade, Best Music Film for Lemonade, Best Solo Performance for "Hold Up," and Best Rock Performance for "Don't Hurt Yourself."



In her front-row seat, Beyoncé is sure to have a great view of the evening's host, The Late Late Show's James Corden. In addition, four-time Grammy winner Bruno Mars will perform. Adele, who has racked up five nominations, will belt out a hit from her latest megablockbuster album, 25. John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica will also take the stage throughout the night.



