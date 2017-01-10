Solange Knowles and Beyoncé attend the Balmain and Olivier Rousteing after the Met Gala Celebration in 2016. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

These ladies slay! Beyoncé interviewed her little sister, Solange Knowles, about "womanism," growing up in Houston, Solange's critically acclaimed album A Seat at the Table and their strong bond in the February 2017 issue of Interview magazine.

Shortly before the conversation was published online, the "Cranes in the Sky" singer, 30, shared a sweet message to Queen Bey, 35, on Instagram. "After interviewing my mother [Tina Knowles] and father [Matthew Knowles] for A Seat At The Table, it feels like full circle to have chosen my sister to interview me for @InterviewMag," she wrote. "Spoke about womanism, growing up in a hair salon, and choosing between 'I could fall in love and 'No Me Queda Mas'. It is one of my favorites to date."



Below, Us Weekly rounds up five things we learned from the Knowles sisters' chat.



1. Beyoncé Always Knew Solange Had Talent

Early in the interview, Beyoncé recalled a thought she had when she was younger: "My little sister is going to be something super special." Solange credited her ambitious attitude to growing up as "the baby of the family" and following her instincts.

"I remember being really young and having this voice inside that told me to trust my gut," the Saint Records founder explained. "And my gut has been really, really strong in my life. It's pretty vocal and it leads me. Sometimes I haven't listened, and those times didn't end up very well for me. I think all of our family — you and mom — we're all very intuitive people. A lot of that comes through our mother, her always following her gut, and I think that spoke to me really loudly at a young age and encouraged me to do the same."

2. Life in H-Town Was 'Inspiring'



Growing up, the Knowles sisters lived on Parkwood Drive in Houston, a street that would later inspire the title of Beyoncé's company, Parkwood Entertainment. "I am so glad we grew up in Houston. And I know that it's such a big inspiration for all of us: you, myself, my mom, my dad ... everybody that lives there," the "All Night" singer said, to which Solange replied, "Growing up on Parkwood was so inspiring because we got to see a little bit of everything. We grew up in the same neighborhood that produced Scarface, Debbie Allen and [Allen's sister] Phylicia Rashad. So, culturally, it was as rich as it gets. People were warm. People were friendly. But the biggest thing that I took from it is the storytelling."

3. Solange Watches 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

While discussing her hometown, Solange revealed that she's a big fan of the Real Housewives. "I was just having a conversation with someone about The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and I was saying how I love that show and think it's so brilliant because it's the woman that was represented in my childhood in Houston," she explained. "It makes me feel so at home." Later in the conversation, Solange said she watches the Bravo reality show "religiously, and I am in stitches the whole time."

4. Beyoncé Was a 'Kickass' Big Sister

The interview almost took an awkward turn when the 20-time Grammy winner asked the singer-songwriter how she was as a big sister, but Solange replied, "You did a kickass job. You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever. In the 30 years that we've been together, I think we've only really, like, butted heads ... we can count on one hand."

5. The Knowles Sisters Enjoy Speed Round Q&As, Too!

Toward the end of the chat, Beyoncé told her sister she was "going to go to the speed round," and started with a tough question: "Lady Sings the Blues [1972] or Mahogany [1975]?" Solange wasn't fazed by the inquiry about the two iconic, music-driven films starring Diana Ross, however, answering, "Mahogany! Without a doubt! You know, that's the first movie that [my husband] Alan [Ferguson] and I watched together. That was our first official date." The "Don't Touch My Hair" songstress also revealed that she feels most free "in a musical meditation" and once "broke out in some hives" when she went to her idol Ross' concert.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!