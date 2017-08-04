Beyonce and Jay-Z Sip Wine in Cute Date Night Photos

Living their best lives! Beyonce shared sexy new photos from her date night with husband Jay-Z.

The “Sorry” songstress, 35, unveiled new images on Friday, August 4, of her romantic night on the town with the “4:44” rapper, 47, from earlier this week. Beyonce flaunted her cleavage and sipped red wine in one intimate Instagram pic, while Jay-Z dressed in all black and kept his head down as he drank from his glass in another.

Courtesy Beyonce/Instagram

Queen Bey gave her beehive a closer glimpse at her date night attire in another Instagram clip, which included bright red nails, five choker necklaces and a flashy silver ring.

As previously reported, the happy couple, who discreetly tied the knot in April 2008, welcomed twins Rumi and Sir in June. They are also parents to Blue Ivy, 5.

While the “Hold Up” singer has yet to speak publicly about the births of her two bundles of joy, she took to Instagram in July to celebrate their one-month birthday.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

“She’s proud and very excited. She’s a good big sister, she really is,” Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, said of Blue during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July. “We’re very excited! It’s a wonderful experience.”

