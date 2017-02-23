The Beyhive is buzzing. Beyoncé will no longer be performing at Coachella on the “advice of her doctors,” the music festival announced in a statement on Thursday, February 23.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” the Facebook statement reads. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding. Stay tuned for more information.”

Beyoncé was originally set to headline both of the festival’s Saturday nights, with Radiohead performing on Friday nights and Kendrick Lamar closing out the festival on Sunday nights. Other big-name talents in the lineup include Bon Iver, Lorde, The XX, Father John Misty, Gucci Mane and more.

The 35-year-old “Sorry” singer revealed that she and her husband, Jay Z, are expecting not one, but two little additions to the family in a post to Instagram that went viral earlier this month. The beloved songstress went on to deliver a knockout performance at the 2017 Grammys several weeks later, on Sunday, February 12.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Still, fans who were looking forward to seeing Queen Bey in the flesh were understandably upset, and many took to social media Thursday to express their disappointment.



Beyoncé and her team have yet to issue an official statement regarding the cancellation.

