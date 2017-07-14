Beyoncé shared the first photo of her twins, Rumi and Sir, and celebs are crazy in love with the stunning shot.



The singer, 35, posted the picture on Friday, June 14, in which she stands in a Palomo Spain outfit while proudly holding her babies. Similar to her viral pregnancy announcement in February, the singer stands in front of a flowery backdrop in the photo.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Shortly after the photo went live on her website, celebrities took to social media to share their excitement over the image. Zendaya wrote on Twitter that the image was “breathtaking,” while Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Lorde, Pharrell and Jessica Alba “liked” Beyonce’s post. Ashley Graham also commented on the photo with four praise hands emojis.

The support from most of these stars comes as no surprise. Zendaya, 20, was in the singer's 2016 "Lemonade" visual album, appearing in her "All Night" music video. The "Sorry" singer and Alba have also maintained a friendship over the years. Weeks before welcoming her new additions, Beyonce attended Alba's 36th birthday in April.

However, the subtle reaction from Kardashian is notable as Jay-Z and Kanye West have had a bit of drama in recent months. Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, called out West on his 4:44 track "Kill Jay-Z," referencing when West, 40, went on a 20-minute rant about their friendship during a November 2016 concert. Days after the album dropped, West split with Jay-Z's music streaming service, Tidal, over a money dispute.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their twins, who joined big sister Blue Ivy, last month in Los Angeles. The superstar made her first public appearance since giving birth on Thursday, July 13, while accompanying her husband to a showcase for Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa in L.A. She was seen standing close to the rapper, 47, in the VIP section of the party.

See more celebrity reactions to the photo below:

👀😩🙏🏽🎀❣️ #SirAndRumi 🍼🍼 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world ❤️❤️❤️proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter❤️🙏🏾❤️ 7/13/2017 Boy and girl what a blessing ❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:15am PDT

Beautiful! #ProudDad #ProudGrandDad #Beyonce A post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles) on Jul 14, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

Beyoncé could've just posted a pic of her holding the afterbirth and ya'll still would've been like "yasss queen!" 🐝🐝🐝 — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 14, 2017





