A picture’s worth a thousand words? Beyonce put her baby bump and curves on display in a psychedelic video she posted to Instagram on Saturday, April 1.

The Lemonade singer, 35, donned an off-shoulder, skin-tight royal purple gown in the the short clip, with her growing baby belly on full display. The singer’s image was superimposed over giant Georgia O’Keefe-like flowers at some points in the video, and Photoshopped in front of a white door at other moments.

One image in the clip showed her and husband Jay Z smiling and chatting at a party, and the next had her with her back to the camera, her hands on her hips in a sassy stance. A particularly cute photo showed daughter Blue, 5, hugging her mother’s bump with her face away from the camera.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

The clip also featured close-ups of the singer’s luxurious jewelry, including diamond-and-gem stone-studded earrings, gem-encrusted platform sandals and a massive diamond-and-emerald bauble on her ring finger.

Fans of the “Sorry” singer speculated that the puzzling clip, posted without comment, is part of the excited mom’s gender reveal announcement, with the flowers hinting at twin girls.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

“Yes Queen 👸🏽 gives the princess life and inspiration PRINCESS 👸🏽 FACTS,” one commenter wrote. Said another: “Is she telling us the gender and names 😩.”

Beyonce has been relatively quiet on social media since dropping her pregnancy bombshell on fans at the beginning of February, with only a few posts to her Instagram, mostly of herself clad in different outfits showing off her baby bump.

In late February, the “Formation” singer shared a series of photos of herself in a jewel green gown at a pre-Oscars party.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!