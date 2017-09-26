Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey 🍯 B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love ❤️ A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 26, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Beyonce is giving Lady Gaga a million reasons to be thankful. The “Sorry” songstress, 36, sent an Ivy Park hoodie and flowers to pal Gaga, 31, who recently announced her decision to postpone the European leg of her Joanne tour as she battles fibromyalgia.



“Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt,” the mother of monsters, 31, captioned a photo of herself bundling up in a piece from Bey’s clothing line, which she paired with a silver cross necklace, on Tuesday, September 26. “Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In another post, “The Cure” crooner shared a photo of a bouquet of red roses the “Hold Up” singer sent to her. “Thank you so much honey B. Miss you this was so kind,” Gaga gushed. “If I hadn’t seen your videos on TV at grandma’s house after I got dropped from Def Jam Records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going.”

Thank you so much honey 🍯 B. Miss you.❤️🌹this was so kind. If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going. A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 26, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

As previously reported, the six-time Grammy winner was hospitalized for “severe physical pain” in mid-September and backed out of her Rock in Rio performance. Days later, the “Bad Romance” diva announced via Instagram her decision to delay the European leg of her tour to focus on her health.

“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them,” Gaga captioned an Instagram post announcing the news. “It is complicated and difficult to explain and we are tying to figure it out As I get stronger and when I feel more ready, I will tell my story in depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference.”

A press release sharing the announcement revealed that the Gaga: Five Foot Two star and her team are “currently working on rescheduling the European dates” and “fans should should hold onto their existing tickets pending the announcement of additional information once it is available.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!