Beyonce's dad, Mathew Knowles, opened up about their heritage in two Instagram videos on Wednesday, July 5. After doing research on his own, he found out that twins are common in their family.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

"In the research that was done for [my new] book, I was able to learn about my heritage, my family, and going back to my great, great grandmother. I was also learning that my grandmother, Hester, actually had brothers that were twins, Sidney Moore and Gitney Moore!" Mathew, 65, said.

He added: "You can see that the twins started in our ancestry, and Beyonce should be proud of that."

Us Weekly confirmed on June 17 that Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z welcomed twins — a boy and girl. The couple, who are also parents of daughter Blue Ivy, 5, named their newborns Sir and Rumi.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Beyonce and the rapper, 47, have yet to confirm the news themselves. However, Mathew celebrated the twins' arrival on June 18. "Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad," he wrote via Instagram at the time.

