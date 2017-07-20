Boomshakalaka , " I never seen a ceiling in my whole life"! Blue Ivy Carter spittin out them rhymes😂 This song is on Her dad's new Album . Its a bonus track ! A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

Beyonce’s mom gets down! Blue Ivy Carter’s grandmother Tina Knowles Lawson shared a video herself jamming out to her granddaughter’s verse on a bonus track from Jay-Z’s new album, 4:44, on Thursday, July 20.



In the adorable Instagram clip, Knowles Lawson, 63, who looks flawless, is joined by grandson Julez (son of Solange Knowles) and the pair dance and sing along to “Blue's Freestyle/We Family.”

"Boomshakalaka, 'I never seen a ceiling in my whole life'! Blue Ivy Carter spittin out them rhymes," the proud grandma captioned the clip. "This song is on Her dad's new Album. It's a bonus track !"

In a Saturday, July 15, interview with Entertainment Tonight, Knowles Lawson gushed over son-in-law Jay-Z and Beyonce’s newborn twins, Rumi and Sir.



"We're very excited!" Knowles Lawson said of her daughter’s growing family.

As for Blue Ivy’s new role as big sister, the House of Deréon designer said: “She's very proud and very excited. She's a good big sister, she really is."

Beyonce shared the first photo of the twins via social media on Friday, July 14.

Dressed in a gorgeous and colorful flowing Palomo dres, the Lemonade songstress posed in front of a floral arc with her twins in her arms.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾” the “Formation” singer captioned the stunning post.

As previously reported, 47-year-old Jay-Z and Beyonce, 35, made headlines following the release of the Roc Nation mogul’s 13th studio album, 4:44, on June 30.

The rapper, who addressed infidelity rumors in the song “4:44” seemingly admits to cheating on his wife of nearly 10 years, but reveals that his children helped put his life into perspective.

“I apologize often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman’s eyes,” he raps. “Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don’t deserve you.”

