James Devaney/GC Images

Wax figure fail! Beyoncé’s wax figure recently went viral after it was moved to Madame Tussauds' New York City location, and the Beyhive is freaking out because it looks nothing like her.

A photo of the 35-year-old pop superstar’s statue surfaced on Twitter on Tuesday, July 18, when a fan tweeted, “Beyonce’ wax figure at @MadameTussauds is FIERCE." In the photo, the blonde wax figure is wearing a blue sequined romper, fishnets and thigh-high boots — but not everyone agreed that it was fierce.

@Beyonce is back and "Running the 🌎" here in @nycwax! Be sure to come by and see her before she leaves in September! #FamousFun pic.twitter.com/y7L1x5KtqS — Madame Tussauds NY (@nycwax) July 12, 2017

Dozens of fans on social media were upset that her skin was so light and that she was missing her signature curves. “This is a melanin-defunct, lipless, thickless Bey,” one Beyhive member wrote. Another angry fan tweeted, “Dear @MadameTussauds Beyoncé is a BLACK woman, not a White one so please remove that hideous Wax figure."

Every day is B'Day at Madame Tussauds Orlando! Come take photos with Beyonce in our Music Zone! pic.twitter.com/3CqXSsEo4j — Tussauds Orlando (@TussaudsOrlando) May 7, 2015

The wax figure drew comparisons to a ton of other celebrities, including Tori Kelly, Julia Stiles, Lindsay Lohan and Taylor Swift. “Why does this Beyoncé wax figure look like Lindsay Lohan if she were an Instagram model,” one tweeter asked. Another said, “Wax Beyoncé look like an American Idol contestant."

Others said it just shows that there’s truly only one Beyoncé. “These wax figures continue to prove that only God is possible of making Beyoncé,” one person tweeted. Another added, “They never get Beyoncé’s wax figures right. I guess she just can’t be duplicated.”

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner met her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood on Tuesday, and it was spot on. The 19-year-old makeup mogul posted a selfie with her wax twin on Instagram, writing, “I made her FaceTime my whole family .. fooled everyone.”



See more hilarious reactions to Bey’s wax figure below:

So how does Kylie's wax figure look realer than her while Beyoncé's looks like a white Mariah Carrey pic.twitter.com/lQuVX26mpJ — Lucas Dell (@lucasdell) July 19, 2017

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

Why Beyonce wax statue look like Lindsay Lohan smashed Jenna Jameson??? pic.twitter.com/WLolIdAzim — Legends (@LegendsofCH) July 19, 2017

Bitch Beyoncé??? This looks more like a Bethany or a Becca or maybe a Britney.... https://t.co/btyw30zUp6 — RICK (@lifeofrickey) July 19, 2017

THIS IS NOT BEYONCÉ THIS IS A POOR MAN's MARIAH CAREY WITH SOME LINDSAY LOHAN MIXED IN NO NO NO @MadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/3l5xes0gH0 — Elizabeth Kiefer (@lizabeth_kiefer) July 19, 2017