They do! Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons married his longtime partner Todd Spiewak in New York City on Saturday, May 13, Us Weekly has confirmed.

Parsons, 44, who plays Sheldon Cooper on the CBS hit, and Spiewak tied the knot at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan, Page Six reports.



The couple celebrated their 14th anniversary last November, and Parsons paid tribute to his boyfriend in a sweet Instagram post at the time.

“I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest,” he captioned the pic that showed Spiewak singing. “One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera as our phones couldn’t do that back then hahaha!”

In 2015, the Hidden Figures star told Inside the Actors Studio’s James Lipton that the pair met on a blind date at a karaoke bar in 2002, where Spiewak sang Cher’s “I Found Someone.”

He also talked about coming out in a New York Times interview in 2012 when he was appearing on Broadway in The Normal Heart.

Parsons explained that he never mentioned his sexuality in interviews until the reporter “just point-blank asked, ‘Was working on The Normal Heart meaningful to you as a gay man?’ And I was like, ‘Well, yeah. Yeah.’ And what a wonderful … I can’t tell you what a wonderful thing that was, what a gift he gave me with one question. It was suddenly out there and official.”

