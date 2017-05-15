Amy Farrah Fowler is thrilled for Sheldon Cooper! The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik gushed over her costar Jim Parsons' wedding to his longtime partner, Todd Spiewak, on Instagram on Monday, May 15.

"What a wedding," the actress, 41, captioned a photo from the ceremony. "Not a cell phone in sight. Everyone was so present which sounds pretentious but it was truly powerful for us all to just want to be there fully. Todd and @therealjimparsons, you are so loved."



Bialik also praised the traditional canopy the couple stood under while exchanging their vows. "Hands down, prettiest chupah [sic] ever," she wrote. "Seriously. #chupahlove #yourlove."

Parsons, 44, and Spiewak, 40, tied the knot at the Rainbow Room in New York City on Saturday, May 13, the actor's rep confirmed to Us Weekly. The couple have been together for more than 14 years.



Last November, the Hidden Figures star commemorated his 14th anniversary with the graphic designer with a sweet Instagram post. "I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest," Parsons captioned a throwback photo of Spiewak singing into a microphone. "One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera as our phones couldn't do that back then hahaha!"

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!