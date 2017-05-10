Christopher “Big Black” Boykin’s ex-wife, Shannon Turley, took to Twitter to let fans know that she and the former couple’s 9-year-old daughter, Isis, are devastated by his death.

"This is Shannon, Big Black's ex-wife," Turley, 39, wrote on Boykin’s Twitter page Wednesday, May 10. "I'm heartbroken to tell you of Black's passing. He's everything to me and Isis and we will miss him."

As previously reported, the reality TV alum died at age 45 on Tuesday, May 9. On Wednesday, Boykin’s rep confirmed to E! News that he passed away after suffering a heart attack. Watch some of the most memorable moments with costar Rob Dyrdek from Rob & Big in the video above.

Esther Lin/Forza LLC/Forza LLC via Getty

Boykin, who starred on MTV’s Rob & Big for three seasons until it was canceled in 2008, frequently posted pics of his little girl on social media. Back in August, the proud dad shared a snap of Isis as she started her first day of third grade. "3rd Grade Ice you growing too fast," he captioned a photo of Isis posing in a white dress.

As TMZ reported on Wednesday, Turley told the site that Boykin was hospitalized in Plano, Texas, for several days so that doctors could monitor his heart. According to the outlet, Boykin, who had been battling heart issues for years, had a defibrillator implanted in his chest.

Per TMZ, Turley — who divorced Boykin in 2009 — revealed that her former spouse was not on a list to receive a heart transplant, but was, according to doctors, heading in that direction. Turley told the site that Boykin had been living with her in Texas because of his health issues.

