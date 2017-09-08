It's official! Amid much fan speculation, Big Brother alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo finally confirmed that they have been dating for three months.

In a video message shared on Friday, September 8, on the CBS reality series' Twitter account, Franzel, 25, announced that she had a "life update" as Arroyo, 26, swooped in and gave her a kiss on the cheek. "Nicole is my girlfriend," he announced before giving her another smooch.

The new couple competed on season 18 last summer, but sparks didn't fly between them until after they left the Big Brother house. In fact, Franzel was involved in a showmance with fellow houseguest Corey Brooks throughout the season, but they split soon after the finale.

"Everything came together for the premiere of Big Brother 19, where we were in New York and we just clicked," Victor explained to Entertainment Tonight. "From then on, it was, I guess it was a love story, and now she's my girlfriend."

The gym manager was thrilled to reunite with the nurse this year. "Obviously she lives in Michigan, and I live in New Orleans, so it was kind of a surprise trip that kind of sprung up on us. I was most excited to see her," he gushed. "[After] Big Brother, me and Nicole stayed friends. We talked a lot as friends and, you know, through her life and my life, we were just an open book."

The pair already plan on shacking up. "I'm trying to move over there to Michigan and stay over there with her," Arroyo confessed. "So, kinda see how that plays out, but it's exciting. She's friggin' awesome. A lot of people don't know her beyond Big Brother, but she's a sweetheart in real life and I love her to death."

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

