Bill Cosby's sexual assault case ended in a mistrial on Saturday, June 17, after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on any of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault with which the actor had been charged.

The jury of seven men and five women reviewed the case for more than 50 hours over a six-day period. Earlier in the week, they told the judge that they were deadlocked, but he ordered them to continue deliberating. On Saturday morning, all jurors agreed that there was "hopeless deadlock that cannot be resolved on further deliberations," BuzzFeed News reported.

Cosby's attorney Brian McMonagle immediately moved for a mistrial, which was granted by the judge. CNN reported that prosecutors announced that they plan to retry the case.



The Cosby Show alum, 79, walked out of court a free man and was spared from what could have been a 30-year prison sentence. He was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.



Cosby, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, did not take the stand during the weeklong trial, though excerpts from his 2005 and 2006 depositions about his relationship with Constand were read aloud.

