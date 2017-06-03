Bill Maher sparked outrage on social media after saying the N-word during an interview with Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, June 2.

During a conversation about maturity, the two were discussing how adults in California still dress up to celebrate Halloween. Sasse, 45, said that wasn't the case in Nebraska and invited Maher, 61, to "come work in the fields with us."

The comedian responded, "Work in the fields? Senator, I'm a house n---er."

Sasse briefly chuckled but appeared to be taken aback by Maher's language, while the audience had audibly mixed reactions. Maher, for his part, quickly added, "No, it's a joke."

But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable. pic.twitter.com/K5XlEjekQ9 — deray mckesson (@deray) June 3, 2017

The New York Times reported that the epithet was not censored when Friday night's episode of the HBO talk show was rebroadcast at midnight.

Social media users were quick to criticize Maher's controversial comment. One Twitter user wrote, "But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable." Another viewer referenced the backlash surrounding comedian Kathy Griffin's recent anti-Donald Trump photo shoot, writing, "Ain't that sad? Bill Maher saw Kathy Griffin getting heat and got jealous. 'You know what tops a beheading? Call yourself a n---er!' Loser."



Maher has yet to publicly address the incident. Sasse, meanwhile, tweeted on Saturday morning, "Here's what I wish I'd been quick enough to say in the moment: 'Hold up, why would you think it's OK to use that word?' The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It's therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don't use it."

2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough.

3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word?...

"...The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don't use it.” https://t.co/kEZm5vPFHK — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

