Back so soon? Bill O'Reilly is set to air a new episode of his podcast "No Spin News" on Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m. ET, according to a banner on his website.

The podcast will mark the first time the political commentator, 67, speaks publicly since he was fired from Fox News on Wednesday, April 19, following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations made by multiple women.

Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The news of O'Reilly's firing came on the heels of a recent New York Times exposé, which revealed that he and Fox News had quietly reached settlements with five women who had filed complaints against him over the years. The agreements reportedly totaled approximately $13 million.



The journalist — whose payout totals an estimated $25 million, according to CNN — has vehemently denied the allegations. After he was fired from the network, he released a statement, saying, "It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today."



O'Reilly's podcast is available to members of his premium website. Subscriptions range from a monthly rate of $4.95 to a yearly rate of $54.95.



