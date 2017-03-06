Bill Paxton's cause of death was revealed on Monday, March 6, as a stroke triggered by valve replacement surgery.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the 61-year-old actor suffered an aortic aneurysm and required surgery to correct the issue. He underwent the procedure on February 14. Complications arose and ultimately led Paxton to suffer a fatal stroke, the document states. He died on February 25 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

After the news of Paxton's death broke last month, a representative for his family released a statement to Us Weekly, saying, "It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."



Director Doug Liman previously told the New York Daily News that the Fort Worth, Texas, native was nervous about the surgery that ultimately led to his death. In a January 29 email to Liman, who directed Paxton in Edge of Tomorrow, Paxton promised to "report for duty" for the 2014 action film's planned sequel with Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. "Even facing major surgery, his optimism for the future was infectious," Liman told the news outlet. "He was talking about the future, things we hoped to do together."

Paxton was best known for his roles in the films Aliens (1986), Apollo 13 (1995), Twister (1996) and Titanic (1997). He also starred on the HBO drama Big Love from 2006 to 2011 and most recently the CBS series Training Day, which premiered just three weeks before his death.



Paxton is survived by his wife, Louise Newbury, and two children, James and Lydia.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!