Precious memories. Bill Paxton's son, James, has been paying tribute to the late star since his his death last month. The 23-year-old actor, who followed in his father's footsteps, shared a photo of the pair via Instagram on Friday, March 24.

"Forever smiling with you," he captioned a pic of the duo at an NBA game. Last week, he posted a throwback snapshot of the two when James was a toddler.

"I'll love you forever, Dad," he wrote at the time. "Could never possibly put into words how I feel about you."

As previously reported, the Titanic star passed away at age 61 due to complications from surgery. He suffered a fatal stroke while having a procedure done for an aortic aneurysm.

A representative for his family released a statement to Us Weekly on February 25. "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker," the statement read. "Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable."

The Twister star is survived by his wife of 29 years, Louise Newbury, James, and daughter Lydia.



