What a crew. Billie Lourd gave a sweet shout-out to her friends nearly a month after the deaths of her mom, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

The Scream Queens actress, 24, posted a photo of her pals via Instagram on Wednesday, January 25. "This group of onesie clad supremely supportive humans (and many others #notpicturedbutinthepicture) are the kings and queens of my world #gratefulfortheirgreatness #friendsfindingthefunny," she wrote alongside the snapshot.

In the pic, Lourd and her friends wore a variety of hilarious animal onesies. Lourd tagged several people, including rumored beau Taylor Lautner. Earlier this month, the pair — who met on season 2 of Scream Queens — jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, together.

As previously reported, Fisher died at the age of 60 on December 27. The following day, the Star Wars actress' mother, Debbie Reynolds, suffered a stroke before passing away at age 84.

Lourd paid tribute to her famous mom on January 12. "'If my life weren't funny then it would just be true and this is unacceptable,'" she captioned a throwback photo with Fisher on Instagram. "Finding the funny might take a while, but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart."

Lourd's father is talent agent Bryan Lourd. Fisher and Bryan dated in the early '90s before he left her for restaurateur Bruce Bozzi Jr.



