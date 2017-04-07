TRB/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Now this is what we call spring break. Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner are on a romantic getaway in St. Barts. The Scream Queens costars were spotted kissing while soaking up the sun in the ocean on Thursday, April 6.

Lourd showed off her toned body in a white crochet Kiini bikini while Lautner opted for blue swim trunks.

The couple, who went public with their romance after Lourd’s mom Carrie Fisher and grandma Debbie Reynolds died one day apart from each other in December, are vacationing along with Lourd’s dad, Bryan Lourd and his husband Bruce Bozzi.

The family that masks together lasts together! Hello 4/3/17 #fresh #relax @praisethelourd A post shared by Bruce Bozzi (@brucebozzi) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

"The family that masks together lasts together! Hello 4/3/17 #fresh #relax @praisethelourd,” Bozzi captioned a group photo of the clan in their swimsuits on a yacht with a green mask on their faces.

Their vacay comes amid the news that Lourd will star in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming season 7 of American Horror Story.

