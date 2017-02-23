Always full of wonder. Billie Lourd shared a touching throwback image via Instagram on Wednesday, February 22, nearly two months after Carrie Fisher’s death, and the feelings seem as fresh as ever.

“✨😇✨,” the 24-year-old Scream Queens actress captioned the black-and-white image, which shows a young Lourd sitting on her mother’s lap as the pair peer out of the back of a limousine parked in the middle of the woods.

✨😇✨ A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

Fisher died at the age of 60 on Tuesday, December 27, after suffering a cardiac arrest while aboard a plane traveling from London to Los Angeles four days earlier. The Star Wars actress was mourned by celebrities and fans alike, and Lourd has expressed her gratitude for the supportive words in the weeks following. (Devastatingly, Lourd also lost her grandmother, Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds, one day later.)

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” she wrote in a post to Instagram on Monday, January 2, along with a photo of the three women. “There are no words to express how much I miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

Araya Diaz/WireImage.com

Later in the month, Lourd took a much-needed vacation with her boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, escaping to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to soak in the sun and surf. She continued to stay on the lighter side of things on social media upon her return, sharing fun images of herself with friends.

“This group of onesie clad supremely supportive humans (and many others #notpicturedbutinthepicture) are the kings and queens of my world #gratefulfortheirgreatness #friendsfindingthefunny,” she wrote alongside a group snapshot of her pals goofing off in fuzzy animal-themed onesies on Wednesday, January 25.

