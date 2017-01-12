Billie Lourd returned to Instagram on Wednesday, January 11, to pay tribute to her late mother Carrie Fisher, who died just two weeks ago.

"'If my life weren't funny then it would just be true and this is unacceptable,'" the Scream Queens star wrote, quoting her mom in the caption for a sweet throwback pic with the Star Wars actress.



"Finding the funny might take a while," Lourd, 24, continued, "but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart."

Fisher died on December 27 at the age of 60 days after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles; her mother, screen legend Debbie Reynolds, died the following day after she had a stroke at her son Todd Fisher's home in Beverly Hills. She was 84.



The Singing in the Rain star was laid to rest with some of her daughter's ashes at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in L.A. on January 6, a day after Fisher's life was celebrated by her A-list friends at the Postcards From the Edge writer's Beverly Hills home.



Lourd, who is Fisher's only child, broke her silence on January 2 after their sudden deaths, taking to Instagram to thank fans for their well wishes in an emotional post.



"Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist," she captioned a photo of herself as a young girl with her mom and grandmother. "There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."

