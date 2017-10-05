Not the warmest of welcomes. Billy Eichner revealed that hardly anyone greeted Sean Spicer in the 2017 Emmy Awards green room when he walked in after taking the stage to kick off the annual award show.



“This was the most surreal moment. I’m in the green room backstage … and Sean Spicer walks in,” the Billy on the Street host, 39, recalled during his visit to Conan on Wednesday, October 4. “He does that bit at the beginning of the show and then he walked into the green room, which was where all the actors hang out. I’m standing there with Jim Parsons … and no one would talk to Sean Spicer.”

The Emmy nominee quickly noted that only one actor chatted with the former White House press secretary, 46. “The only person who would talk to him, I’m not kidding, is Young Sheldon,” Eichner disclosed. “So the little actor who plays Young Sheldon who is amazing, Iain Armitage … he’s talking to Sean Spicer and no one else will talk to Sean Spicer.”

The Big Little Lies star, 9, didn’t stick around for long though. “And then even Young Sheldon comes up to me and Jim Parsons and says, ‘Is that the real Sean Spicer?’ Like even Young Sheldon thought it might have been Melissa McCarthy and was very confused,” Eichner continued. “And then when we said, ‘Yes, it’s the real Sean Spicer,’ even Young Sheldon rolled his eyes and was like, ‘Oh, sh—t.’”

As previously reported, the political aide turned heads during his guest appearance at the Emmys this year. “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period, both in person and around the world,” Spicer said at the time from behind a podium, mocking the press conference in which he bashed the media for accurately reporting the seemingly small crowd size at President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

McCarthy, who won an Emmy that night for her portrayal of Spicer on Saturday Night Live, chuckled as she watched the hilarious moment from the audience.

Us Weekly exclusively reported last month that Spicer and Jimmy Kimmel spent time together during the award show and the late-night host, 49, introduced the communications specialist to several A-list attendees.

