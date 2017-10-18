Billy Joel Expecting Third Child at 68

Billy Joel is expecting his third child, a rep for the musician confirms to Us Weekly. The musician, 68, revealed during an October 14 interview with the Belfast Telegraph that he and wife Alexis Roderick have a new addition on the way.



As Roderick arrived during the interview, Joel told reporter Barry Egan: “We are due next month.”

While speaking about the couple’s 2-year-old, Della Rose, Joel admitted that he hopes their newborn will follow in their daughter’s footsteps. “This one is pretty good. She sleeps through the night,” he said. “I hope the next one will.”

“I hang out with her and watch her little wheels spin,” Joel continued of Della. “And she’s a hoot. She’s a funny kid. She loves to laugh. I like to make her laugh.”

During a September interview with Harry Connick Jr., the legendary artist revealed the adorable way his little one wakes him up daily: "She comes in every morning and throws my shorts on the bed and says ‘Get out of bed, Daddy.’”

Joel and Roderick wed in 2015 after nearly five years of dating. Joel was previously married to Elizabeth Weber from 1973 to 1982, Christie Brinkley from 1985 to 1994 and Katie Lee from 2004 to 2010.

Joel is also father of Alexa Ray Joel, whom he shares with Brinkley. During his interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Joel opened up about the lessons he instilled on his eldest child, and one in particular when he took her years ago to see the home he grew up in. When Alexa told him, “Daddy, you were poor,” Joel recalls replying: “We weren’t poor. We just didn’t have any money.’’

“Poor is when you are in debt and you are starving,” he told the paper. “We were just threadbare.”

