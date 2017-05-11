She can stop and she did stop. Billy Ray Cyrus opened up in a new interview about daughter Miley Cyrus not drinking, and gushed over the strides she’s made since giving up weed. See what he had to say in the video above!

"As a dad, I see Miley really just functioning on, like, a figure and a joy for life," the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, 55, told Entertainment Tonight’s Nancy O’Dell on Wednesday, May 10 . "I don't know how to break it down more than just the fact that I see a joy in her spirit and something coming from within that is just pure beauty, if you will."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The proud dad continued, "I think she just found… she's firing off all cylinders. Her thoughts, her instincts, everything is at the top of its game. Sometimes you have to clear out the junk. And then you realize what's most important. Whatever is going on, it's working for her."

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

As previously reported, Miley, 24, recently told Billboard that she stopped smoking marijuana as she prepares a musical comeback. "I haven't smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]," the former cannabis enthusiast — whose new single “Malibu” drops on Thursday, May 11 — told the magazine. "I'm not doing drugs, I'm not drinking, I'm completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do."

During his chat with ET, Billy Ray also shared his thoughts about his daughter’s image. As she enters the next era of her career, Miley has traded her outlandish ensembles and accessories (no more foam fingers and nipple pasties!) for simpler styles.

"You know what I like about the way she looks [now?] Happy," he said. "You have even seen it. A month or two [ago] she sent me a picture and I said, 'You look so happy.' I'm here [as her dad], and she's beaming with happiness. That means more to me than anything. That's what I want Miley to look like — happy."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!