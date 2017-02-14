On top of the world! Bindi Irwin is feeling the love this Valentine’s Day and posted a super sweet photo with her boyfriend Chandler Powell.

The 18-year-old Aussie took to Instagram to share an image of her snuggling up to her longtime beau, 20, with a beautiful backdrop of mountains and lakes in her home country.



“Valentine's Day. A day to celebrate love and happiness. (And an excuse to give endless amounts of hugs!)” she wrote. “This picture captures my forever Valentine @chandlerpowell, in gorgeous #Australia."

She continued: "These really are the pictures of true happiness. I am blessed to be surrounded with the people that I love with all my heart. The power of love is undeniable and the glue that holds us all together. To have real balance in life, we must find the light in every day. So here's to love, to hope, to peace and kindness.”

The season 21 Dancing with the Stars winner met Powell when he visited her family’s zoo in November 2013. They began dating shortly afterwards and have been together ever since.

The young couple often have to conduct their romance long distance, since she’s in Australia and he’s been studying in at the University of Central Florida.

But it looks like it’s a case of “absence makes the heart grow fonder” for them.

