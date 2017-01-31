When you're trying to get a gorgeous beach video & then BAM! @robertirwinphotography arrives. 📽 : @chandlerpowell A video posted by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jan 30, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

Sigh, #Brothers. Bindi Irwin was hilariously photobombed by her little bro while attempting to take an Instagram-worthy photo on the beach in Australia on Monday, January 30.

“When you're trying to get a gorgeous beach video & then BAM!@robertirwinphotography arrives. 📽 : @chandlerpowell,” the season 21 Dancing With the Stars winner, 18, captioned the video on Instagram. In the clip, her boyfriend, Chandler Powell, is attempting to take a snap of her walking in the ocean when her 13-year-old brother, Robert, suddenly jumps in front of the camera carrying a bodyboard and wearing a neon blue rash guard.

Bindi, who is the daughter of late crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, did manage to get one cute Instagram shot though.

“Byron Bay was glorious ☀️🌸🌿 Beach vibes with my Sunshine,” she wrote alongside a sweet photo with Powell, 20, with whom she’s recently been reunited. Last month, he bid her farewell to return to the United States to continue his studies at the University of Central Florida.

“You are flying back to the USA today. Dropping you off at the airport & waving goodbye, it never gets easier,” she wrote alongside a precious Instagram photo last month, sharing their emotional goodbye with followers. “Thank you for the most wonderful adventures these last few months. We even got to celebrate your 20th birthday here in Australia together, hiking through the Great Dividing Range! I've known you since you were 16 and every day, from the very first day I met you, you've been my sunshine. I will see you again soon! Thank you for everything, you always make me smile, no matter how far apart we may be. Have fun while you're away, go find lots of manatees in Florida for me! I miss you so much already. You really do mean the world to me. ❤️ @chandlerpowell”

As previously reported, the adorable couple met when Powell visited Bindi’s family zoo in November 2013. "We stayed in touch and became great friends," Bindi later told ET. "I can't really say when it turned into more. It just evolved over time and bloomed into this wonderful thing."

