Bindi Irwin Calls Boyfriend Chandler Powell ‘Living Sunshine’

He lights up her life! Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to share a touching post about her boyfriend, Chandler Powell, whom she considers her “living sunshine.”

The 18-year-old wildlife conservationist and daughter of the late Steve Irwin posted a picture of herself and professional wakeboarder Powell, 20, sitting in directors’ chairs and staring into each other’s eyes. “Sometimes in life, you find that someone who is living Sunshine❤️” she captioned the photo.

This isn’t the first time Bindi has used social media to express her love for her beau. Back in February, she paid tribute to her romance with Powell in a moving Valentine’s Day Instagram post.

“Valentine's Day. A day to celebrate love and happiness. (And an excuse to give endless amounts of hugs!),” she captioned an image of herself snuggling up to Powell in front of a scenic mountain backdrop in her home country of Australia. “This picture captures my forever Valentine @chandlerpowell, in gorgeous #Australia."

She continued: "These really are the pictures of true happiness. I am blessed to be surrounded with the people that I love with all my heart. The power of love is undeniable and the glue that holds us all together. To have real balance in life, we must find the light in every day. So here's to love, to hope, to peace and kindness.”

Bindi and Powell began dating after the Florida native visited her family’s zoo in November 2013. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in September 2015 at a taping for season 21 of Dancing With the Stars, which Bindi went on to win. They currently maintain a long-distance relationship as she resides in Australia and he attends school at the University of Central Florida.

During an October 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bindi revealed the moment she knew Powell was The One: the first time she saw him put on his khaki Australia Zoo uniform. “It was kind of one of those moments that was a real defining moment for me, because you know, it's only the people who are the closest to us that get their khakis,” she said at the time, adding that it was a “big step” for the young lovebirds. “I love seeing [Chandler] in khaki now. It makes me so happy.”



