Bindi Irwin is weighing in on reports that her mom, Terri, is dating Oscar winner Russell Crowe.

"There's a lot of crazy rumors," the Dancing With the Stars season 21 winner said with a laugh on E!'s Daily Pop on Thursday, May 11. "You know we do love Russell, but Mum and Russell aren't actually in love!"



"My dad is still very much my mum's soul mate," she said, referring to her late father, Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, who died after being impaled by a stingray while filming a documentary entitled Ocean's Deadliest in 2006.

"I think that no matter what, Mum always says that they'll always be married," the 18-year-old continued. "And to her, Mum and Dad, they're always going to be together. So in this life and the next, they're a couple and a team. So I think that's really important."

An Australian magazine claimed last year that Crowe, 53, and Terri, 52, were set to go public with their clandestine relationship.

"Russell is a wonderful wildlife warrior," Bindi added. "He was a dear friend of Dad's, now a dear friend of ours. He feels like family to us, but Mum and Russell? Just friends. For sure."

Terri — who also shares son Robert, 12, with her late husband — said in an interview last August that she hasn't "been on a single date since Steve died," adding what they had together "was incredible."

Earlier this year, Crowe responded to a picture that Terri posted on Twitter showing her and Steve with a koala in honor of National Hugging Day.

"Terri… you have kept his love and ambition relevant … you're amazing …" the Gladiator actor wrote in January. He's also retweeted photos Bindi has shared showing her conservation work.

Terri... you have kept his love and ambition relevant ... you're amazing ... https://t.co/z9vMCfj7NL — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 22, 2017

Reps for Crowe and Terri have previously denied a romance between the pair.

