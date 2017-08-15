Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

In her return to Bachelor in Paradise, Amanda Stanton is looking for a slightly different slice of the action.

In the show’s season 4 opening credits, Stanton, 27, is seen running away from a man wearing a pizza costume, which is seemingly a jab at her ex Josh Murray. On season 3 of the hit ABC spinoff, Evan Bass interrupted an intimate moment between Murray and Stanton to warn her about allegations regarding Murray’s past relationship with Andi Dorfman. In one of fans’ favorite moments from the season, the former baseball player responded to the interruption by ordering a personal pizza and moaning excessively while eating it.

As previously reported, Stanton and Murray got engaged on the series, but split in December 2016. Following Stanton’s return to Paradise, she is currently dating costar Robby Hayes, although Murray says he’s happy to see his ex in a new relationship.

"I moved on a long, long time ago. I'm dating, I'm doing a lot of things and I wish them nothing but the best,” Murray, who is partnered with Hinge, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, August 14. "It was just so much negativity and so many lies in that relationship that it was very unhealthy and it was depressing. Dating now and actually meeting and going on dates with good, genuine people has made me feel like I can feel love again."

Murray added that using Hinge has changed the way he sees dating. "I was hopeless after my last two relationships and how they turned out,” he told Us. "I'm meeting great people right now and it's really given me a new breath of fresh air to having the possibility to finding someone I could spend the rest of my life with."

