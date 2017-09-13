A post shared by Ben Zorn C.S.C.S. (@benzornlife) on Sep 11, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

Just a guy and his dog. Bachelor in Paradise star Ben Zorn shared an adorable picture of himself posing with his pet pooch, Zeus, as the pair soaked up the sun in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, September 12.

The sweet snap, the 28-year-old reality star sports a blue T-shirt, dark shorts and a cap as he smiles ear-to-ear next to his brown and black colored German Rottweiler.

“No one else I'd rather road trip with...🐶☀️#dogsdays #summer #sandiego #blackandbrown” he wrote alongside the pic of the twosomoe’s road trip adventure.The following day, the fitness coach shared another Instagram snap with his loyal companion. The two were joined by a friend and his Golden Retriever. “We're big dog guys,” he captioned the happy moment.

Followers of Zorn’s Instagram account know the hunk is not shy about documenting moments he shares with his pup. In August, he posted a photo of Zeus taking a bath. “Anyone who doesn't know what soap tastes like, never washed a dog... #dirtydog #notafan” the patient dog dad wrote at the time.

And while the bachelor didn’t find love on reality TV, he can always count on his pal for a little TLC.

“Sometimes I swear he's a person... #naptime #cuddlesesh #sorrynotsorry #thatdogdad” he gushed alongside a shirtless Instagram pic of himself cuddling close to his pal in May.

The adorable pooch has become so popular with fans that he has his own Instagram account — sharing more than 45 photos and racking up a staggering 11,000 followers.

Prior to appearing on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, Zorn competed on on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette in 2015.

