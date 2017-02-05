Gang’s all here! Blac Chyna and her kids King and Dream rocked matching red-and-white striped onesies in adorable photos and videos that the proud mama shared to Instagram on Saturday, February 4.



The first in the series of images included Chyna, 28, cuddling with King, 4, and Dream, 2 months. In the photo, Dream adorably gazes at her older brother as King smiles for the camera. (Chyna shares daughter Dream with fiancé Rob Kardashian, and son King with ex-fiancé Tyga, who is currently dating Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner.)

In another photo, the three goof off together for the camera, with Chyna and King making wide-opened surprise faces at the camera while little Dream looks off into the distance.



“My fabulous life 😆,” the Lashed Bar owner captioned the picture. In other clips that Chyna shared via Instagram, King gives her a quick kiss and Dream gazes around wide-eyed as she bops her head to the beat of a song Chyna has playing in the background.



Just last week, Chyna shared a studio portrait of herself with King and Dream with the caption “Unconditional” and a heart emoji.



Though Kardashian, 29, is not pictured in any of the recent posts, he and Chyna recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. On Wednesday, January 25, the Arthur George sock designer shared a montage of the couple’s most memorable moments together to celebrate the romantic milestone.



