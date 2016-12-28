Forgetting someone? Kris Jenner had stockings custom-made for the Kardashian-Jenner family's Christmas celebration this year, but one name was noticeably absent when Kylie Jenner shared a photo of the festive decorations: Blac Chyna.

The 19-year-old makeup maven posted a Snapchat picture of 19 stockings near the fireplace at her mom's home in Calabasas, California, early Sunday, December 25. The various Christmas-theme stockings were stitched with the names of each member of the reality TV clan: Mary Jo Shannon (Kris' mother), Caitlyn Jenner, Kris, Corey Gamble, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kylie, Tyga, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and, of course, Kris' grandchildren, Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint, King and Dream.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that Chyna, Rob's fiancée, was missing from the lineup, although both of her children, 4-year-old son King (with ex Tyga) and 1-month-old daughter Dream (with Rob), had stockings. Khloé Kardashian was also left out, but she was celebrating the holiday in Cleveland with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Though it is unclear where Chyna, 28, spent Christmas morning, she reunited with Rob, 29, and baby Dream on Friday, December 23, days after she moved out of their home following an explosive fight. The engaged couple, who started dating in January, documented their reconciliation (and Christmas gifts) on their Snapchat accounts. "He apologized to her on the phone," a source close to the model told Us Weekly after the drama. "She was just sick of him and his behavior."

A second insider told Us that Chyna isn't being shunned by the Kardashian-Jenners after the fight, saying, "The sisters aren't getting involved and won't be taking sides. The family all supports Chyna."

