Making Us do a double-take! Blac Chyna channeled Kris Jenner with her new silver pixie hairstyle in a series of posts to Instagram on Wednesday, February 8.



The Lashed Bar founder, 28, looked sleek and sophisticated in the three images she shared via the social media platform, which she captioned simply “Beauty,” “Success” and “Strength.” In the photos, Chyna further contrasted her lightened locks in a patterned velour, floor-length dress that hugged her curves.

Instagram users were quick to draw comparisons between the mother of two and her soon-to-be mother-in-law, Jenner, 61, who also sports a smart, short ‘do. “I LOVE THIS HAIRCUT on you!” one commenter wrote. “ITS THE @krisjenner “JENNER” cut!”

Other users saw a different similarity — to Meryl Streep’s fictional character Miranda Priestly in the hit 2006 fashion flick The Devil Wears Prada. “Ok Miranda Kardashian … #chynawearsprada,” one fan wrote. Still others compared the makeup maven’s new look to Lil Kim and Etta James.



Earlier this week, Chyna was making headlines for another reason — after she was spotted cozying up to another man who was not her fiancé, Rob Kardashian, on Super Bowl Sunday. According to an eyewitness, Chyna and the mystery man, who wore a Patriots beanie, were sitting so close together that they looked like a couple.



The source overheard Chyna tell a pal that she’s “still with Rob” but that the couple isn’t currently living together.



On Saturday, the Rob & Chyna star shared several sweet images and video clips of herself snuggling up with her kids — son King, 4, and daughter Dream, 2 months — though Kardashian, 29, didn’t make an appearance in the family photos.



The on-again, off-again couple celebrated their first anniversary on Wednesday, January 25. The Arthur George sock designer shared a montage of the couple’s sweetest moments together via social media to celebrate the milestone.



