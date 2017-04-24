David Livingston/Getty Images

Work it, mama! Blac Chyna took to Instagram on Sunday, April 23, to share a video of herself showing off her best dance moves while celebrating her BFF Treasure’s baby shower.



In the video, the Lashed Bar entrepreneur, 28, and Treasure — who fans met last year on season one of E!’s Rob & Chyna — bounce up and down as they shake their hips to French Montana and Swae Lee’s “Unforgettable.” While Chyna, dressed in a cream crop top with matching trousers, busts a move, Treasure cradles her baby bump during their mini dance break.

I love my bestie @1badbish !!! Baby Shower Vibes 💕 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

“I love my bestie @1badbish !!!” the former video vixen captioned the ‘gram. “Baby Shower Vibes 💕”

Chyna’s fun post comes just days after she shared flirty Snapchats from her night out with on-and-off fiancé Rob Kardashian in Hollywood on Wednesday, April 19. As previously reported, the Arthur George sock designer, 30, and the model, who share 5-month-old daughter Dream, went to TAO in L.A. for a romantic dinner date.



Chyna posted a video of Kardashian putting his hand on her thigh, while she rested her hand on top of his. While they may have appeared to be getting along better than ever, the makeup maven, who also shares son King Cairo, 4, with ex-fiancé Tyga, was not wearing the 7-carat engagement ring with which Kardashian proposed in April 2016.

However, Chyna recently told Cosmopolitan South Africa that she and the once-reclusive reality star have been attending therapy to work on their sometimes volatile relationship. “I’m in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms,” she told the magazine in March. "I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us."

